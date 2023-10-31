Daily Horoscope: November 1, 2023

We’re navigating communication boundaries—and our feelings about them—as the moon in Gemini clashes with Venus in Virgo at 3:26 AM. New information is being presented and we’re in a processing period. We may be confused or overwhelmed by details as the moon clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 8:26 AM. Distractions are high at this time!

The mood is a bit more intimate and secure as the moon enters its domain in Cancer at 5:30 PM. A harmonious connection between the moon and Saturn in Pisces takes place at 6:29 PM, inviting us to own our emotions and get to know them better.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Staying in feels like the optimum thing to do once the moon enters Cancer today. Rest, reflection, and tending to matters at home take priority as the moon connects with dutiful Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Priorities could be a point of contention with partners as the moon in Gemini squares off with Venus in Virgo. You might resign to doing whatever your partner desires, though an honest heart-to-heart can reveal how to best honor the needs at hand. Communication clears up when the moon enters Cancer later.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The public eye can feel a bit too prying right now and your body may signal its desire for rest, nourishment, and privacy as the moon in Gemini clashes with Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces. Your values and your life’s path feel securely aligned as the moon in Cancer is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The future feels promising as the moon enters your sign and is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. Adventure and camaraderie are giving you something to look forward to!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might feel like retiring early or becoming a hermit for the day once the moon enters Cancer. It’s a great time to let your body rest and catch up to events that are still processing in the background.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your head might feel scattered, and worries about your future and your relationships may disturb your rest as the moon in Gemini clashes with Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces. Your feelings level out and your connections offer stability and trust as the moon enters Cancer and aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A desire to plan far ahead could clash with your need for rest as the moon in Gemini squares off with Venus in Virgo. Consider getting your thoughts onto paper if you’re feeling restless and then set them aside to let yourself be in stillness. Your calling can feel affirmed by the daily routines and rituals you’ve been trying hard to stick to as the moon in Cancer is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Cancer and the world is your oyster! You might be planning for a vacation or coming up with an inspired creative idea to play around with as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Questions about a relationship status could come up as the moon in Gemini clashes with Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces. Maybe labels have been avoided, but it might be time to have a genuine heart-to-heart if things are feeling too wobbly or unsettling. Mature conversations about commitment are supported, though you may feel relieved to let something go as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Fulfilling conversations about trust, love, and commitment can arise today as the moon in security-seeking Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Partnerships may be forming or current bonds deepening.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Productivity feels like the natural consequence, rather than a forced output, of connection and nourishment you receive today as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You might feel off-center or have a harder time connecting with your partners as the moon in Gemini squares off with Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces. Worries and dreams are different sides of the same coin; you can feel more settled if you see things from a distance. Imagine what you’re preoccupied with as the size of a stamp on a wall across the room. Creative endeavors return you to your element, encouraging you to feel securely tethered to the present as the moon enters Cancer and connects with Saturn in Pisces.