Daily Horoscope: October 1, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 9:37 PM, inspiring an atmosphere of opulence and grandeur! Jupiter is all about abundance, and as it meets the moon in sensual earth sign Taurus, we may be surrounded by comfort and luxury. The mood is open-minded and generous.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A special gift could be given today as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus! You might also discover a new talent, perhaps one that will benefit you financially or materially in some exciting way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets lucky Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Taurus! You’re in the midst of a powerful transformation and expansion in your life. You may feel like you have gone through a great emotional growthspurt. New opportunities abound!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus today, which can find you feeling especially creative. Your dreamworld may be especially active at this time. This could also be a powerful moment to explore your spirituality and learn about esoteric topics.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your social circle could be expanding in an exciting way today as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus. You may be joining a new group or community. An exciting discussion about the future can also take place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon meets lucky Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your career or popularity, Leo! Extra attention could come your way. You might be winning a big reward!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you planning an especially exciting trip. Great forward momentum could take place in any work you want to publish or your educational goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A big wave of support comes your way as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus. People may be very interested in investing in your work and ideas at this time! Just be careful about entering agreements where you’re unsure what strings are attached.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus today, which can bode well for your relationships. A feeling of luck and expansion may be in the air. This could be a wonderful time to meet new people or connect deeply with an established partner.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus today, which could find you receiving exciting invitations—but be careful not to overbook your schedule! As much as you’d like to say yes to every opportunity, it’s important to be choosy at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A romantic atmosphere is in the air as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus! An exciting celebration may take place, too. Fantastic works of art could be created. A feeling of possibility and expansion flows.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A warm energy flows at home as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus today. This could be a lovely time to connect with family or with the past. You can feel inspired to spruce up your space or entertain loved ones at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus today, which could bring big, exciting news your way! This can be a productive moment to get a discussion off the ground—but be mindful that even the most well meaning people may gossip or exaggerate things at this time.