Daily Horoscope: October 19, 2022

Communication gets a boost as the moon in Leo connects with Mercury in Libra at 1:16 AM. Power struggles may arise as the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:33 AM. Watch out for a clash of egos! But incredible transformations can take place at this time if we’re able to release the past. Help from an unbiased friend or trusted counselor might shift the energy. We’re ready to make surprising moves as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:17 PM, but perhaps reminded of our limits as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 1:59 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The sun in Libra brightly illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to connect with people! There may be a major shift in the dynamic between you and a partner as the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The sun is in Libra, which can find you focused on your daily routine and to-do list. A big change to your schedule may take place as the sun squares off with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn. This is a powerful time to kick a bad habit.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Libra inspires romance and creativity. Generally, this is an easygoing, fun time of year for you, Gemini, but the mood may be especially emotional or focused as the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. This can be a powerful opportunity for release and transformation.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Libra season often finds you focusing on your home and personal life, and a big shift in your relationships and private life may take place today as the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. If you’re teamed up with someone controlling, it might be time to exit that situation. Surround yourself with people open to change and collaboration, dear Cancer!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Communication may be a big theme for you during Libra season, dear Leo. Today, the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a particularly intense discussion! Control issues may pop up. An open mind could change everything.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, which can find you focusing on finances, organizing your belongings, or generally reflecting on what you need in order to feel comfortable. As the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, you could be challenged to let go of something or try a new method of building value or security.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun is in your sign, Libra! Libra season is a powerful time to explore your desires and exert your will. But power struggles, perhaps at home or with family, may arise as the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today. You might be making an important shift to your boundaries or how you protect your energy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Libra season can be a period of rest for you, dear Scorpio, but as the sun squares off with your ruling planet Pluto today, your mind is very occupied. An intense discussion may take place. It’s a powerful time to get something off your chest. A new way of thinking things can prove transformative.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun in Libra lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and as the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, there may be intense discussions or realizations about how—and with which communities—you want to invest you time, energy, or money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye, and the sun squares off with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn today. Control issues regarding your professional life can be addressed! A tremendous change may be taking place at this time.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Libra can find you exploring new opportunities and planning your next adventure—but the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, which might find you confronting fears regarding change and the unknown. Releasing the past can result in an incredible transformation.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, which may find you and your partners having discussions about how to invest your shared time, energy, or money. You might find that you have very different ideas! If you’re not reaching an agreement, calling in an unbiased third party to help navigate things could lead to a wonderful solution.