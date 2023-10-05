Daily Horoscope: October 6, 2023

We’re given a strong nudge to reflect before we connect as the moon in Cancer squares off with the sun in Libra at 9:48 AM. The moon’s dance with Jupiter in Taurus reminds us that awareness of and connection with our physical needs can offer great emotional support today.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Desire for proximity and playfulness might be in conflict with a need for nesting and resting as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Let your heart be your guide in what you need from your partnerships if passion starts to burn a little too hot for comfort.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Make an effort to go out and get some fresh air as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus. A mindfulness-oriented walk through your usual routes can offer clarity and confidence.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could be flirting with some exciting ideas that would showcase and express something you’re proud of as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Questions about how to resource or fund your ideas might be taking up more mental space, however. Remember that respecting your own financial capacity is a rewarding form of self-care if you feel torn or concerned about whether you’re overextending yourself, financially.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Being curious about your origins and values can lead to self-compassion and understanding as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Messages from friends may come with a real treat today as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Make some time for your social life for a bit of an emotional boost.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Be gentle with yourself if you find it harder to offer your full presence to tasks and people around you as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Something’s happening deep in the background for you, and you might need to find some space to allow for it to process and integrate to some degree.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A difference in values or a preference between you and your friends could linger as inner discomfort as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra, and you might find yourself holding back. The moon’s friendly connection with Jupiter in Taurus suggests there’s room for diversity and sharing, and you might find yourself changing perspective or wanting to sit with an idea before saying more.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re tending to curiosity of transformation within your career or calling and your desire to be seen, loved, and welcomed in a well-connected community as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in your sign, Libra. In which direction does your life feel called toward when you feel abundantly seen, adored, and embraced, as you are? A favor could be on the way as the moon receives friendly support from Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may feel called to bring injustices to light and tip the scales toward balance as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Look to your partners for extra support as the moon harmoniously connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might be able to aid a friend or ally grieve a loss or feel less alienated by a challenging circumstance as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra. Whether big or small, gestures like offering favors and giving back can be a source of health recalibration as the moon makes a supportive connection with Jupiter in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer’s clash with the sun in Libra might call for sacrifices in your partnerships for the sake of career advancement. Alternatively, you may long for a deeper source of intimate connection and degree of trust concerning your career. There’s room to get creative and make up for what feels missing as the moon is supported by Jupiter in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You have a way of bridging any perceived gaps made by cultural differences between you and those you work with by placing special attention on human care as the moon in Cancer clashes with the sun in Libra.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

There may not be as much creative juice to tap into or command when it comes to work as the moon in Cancer clashes with Libra, but the moon’s harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus ensures inspiration and playfulness flow more freely when you get out in the neighborhood or read something beautiful and moving!