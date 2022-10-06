Daily Horoscope: October 7, 2022

The moon in intuitive Pisces mingles with brilliant Uranus in Taurus at 3:35 PM, which can find us thinking up genius plans and solutions! Intriguing discussions may take place. Just watch out for bickering or impatience as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 10:40 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A dream may unexpectedly become reality as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, perhaps finding you feeling impatient; think before you speak!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Exciting social connections can form as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus. You may feel pressured to make a choice about how to spend your time, energy, or money as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini, but don’t make a rash decision!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you exploring an exciting possibility in your career. The moon squares off with Mars, currently in your sign, Gemini, and you may be feeling impulsive; be thoughtful about your decisions today!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you connecting with exciting, unexpected people! You may feel restless as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini: Catch up on quality time with yourself, and find ways to unwind and release pent up emotions, like dancing or journaling.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Exciting shifts could be taking place in your career as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini, stirring up some drama in your social life!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Inspiring discussions with your partners can take place as the moon in Pisces connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus. Exciting opportunities may arise, but be patient as the moon squares off with impulsive Mars in Gemini.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re coming up with a brilliant solution to a tricky problem. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini, which might find you feeling impatient. You may be embarking on a big adventure: Go slow, and don’t overbook yourself or make rash decisions about your itinerary.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Chance meetings and inspiring conversations may take place as the moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected fun could pop up! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars, which is currently in Gemini, and you’re making an important decision that helps you release the past.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

An exciting change may take place in your routine today as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini: Be patient with yourself and others, and think things through before communicating.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Unexpected fun and inspiring news may arrive as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini, perhaps finding you rearranging plans.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which could find you reconsidering how you manage your money or home life. A passionate, decisive energy flows as the moon squares off with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Unexpected news may arrive as the moon, now in your sign, Pisces, connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could find you making a big change at home.