Daily Horoscopes: April 12, 2019

Mercury squares off with Jupiter at 12:18 AM, and exciting conversations take place—but don’t make promises you can’t keep! The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 6:15 AM and then with Venus at 11:05 AM, creating a dreamy, romantic vibe. However, we confront our limits as the moon opposes Saturn at 11:05 AM. Venus connects with Saturn at 11:08 AM, encouraging a helpful energy for setting boundaries and making plans. The moon clashes with the sun at 3:06 PM, asking us to make a choice. The moon opposes Pluto at 4:00 PM and tension is in the air—watch out for shady behavior or jealousy! The moon connects with Mercury at 7:33 PM, and we’re feeling chatty.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your intuition gets some big downloads today as Mercury clashes with Jupiter—but don’t speak on subjects you don’t know much about, and don’t believe everything you hear today, Aries! Venus and Saturn connect, offering a supportive energy.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with over-the-top Jupiter today, creating excitement—but if something sounds too good to be true, trust your gut, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with serious Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with jovial Jupiter, making it an exciting day for meetings! Just watch out for exaggerations, Gemini. Venus and Saturn connect, creating a grounding energy and helping you get focused.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer—do something special to pamper yourself! Communication planet Mercury clashes with lucky planet Jupiter, stirring up exciting conversations—but do watch out for exaggerations. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, creating a supportive energy in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury and Jupiter square off today, creating a busy energy—don’t overbook yourself, Leo! Yes, you can accomplish anything, but trying to get everything done today will be stressful. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, creating a supportive energy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Jupiter, stirring up big conversations—just watch out for exaggerations. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, creating a very productive energy in your partnerships!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury and Jupiter square off today, bringing exciting conversations your way and creating plenty of movement—just try not to overbook yourself! Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, finding you talking about commitment.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re brewing up brilliant ideas today, thanks to Mercury’s clash with Jupiter. Just remember not to make any promises you can’t keep, Scorpio! Venus and Saturn will connect today, encouraging honest communication about commitment and helping you stay grounded.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing exciting conversations your way. Venus and Saturn connect, creating a supportive energy when it comes to money and security.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An exciting conversation takes place today, thanks to messenger Mercury’s clash with lucky Jupiter. Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a supportive atmosphere.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an especially exciting day in your social life, Aquarius—however, Mercury clashes with Jupiter, so be mindful of your spending! Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, encouraging a supportive energy.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, making this an exciting day for communication—but watch out for exaggerations, especially at work. Sweet Venus and serious Saturn connect, creating a supportive energy in your social life.

