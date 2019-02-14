Daily Horoscopes: February 15, 2019

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun at 2:49 AM and then with Uranus at 7:48 AM, making for a bright and energizing mood. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 9:03 AM and connects with Mars at 10:24 AM, finding us taking initiative when it comes to our own comfort and joy!



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Cancer this morning, inspiring you to reflect on your daily habits. You’re in a productive mood and it’s a wonderful day to tackle your to-do list thanks to the moon’s connection with action planet Mars.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in a creatively inspired and romantic mood, Pisces! Exciting communication comes your way as the moon connects with Mars.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Cancer this morning, finding you reflecting on your home and family life. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, too, making this an important time to reflect on and state your boundaries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters intuitive Cancer and lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Taurus, and it’s a productive time to get things off your chest thanks to the moon’s connection with Mars.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Cancer and illuminates the financial sector of your chart, Gemini. You’re a logical person, but your intuition serves you well today thanks to the moon’s connection with Mars.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! Make time to focus on self care. Connecting with friends is a wonderful way to work today’s energy—bring everyone together!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today and illuminates a very private sector of your chart, so slow down and take some time for yourself today. Your inner voice has a lot to say, especially about your career, so go within and listen.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to hang out with friends today, Virgo, and an exciting journey is likely on the way, thanks to the moon entering Cancer and connecting with fiery Mars.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Cancer and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and it’s an exciting day to collaborate with people thanks to the moon’s connection with fiery Mars.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, inspiring you to look at the big picture. The moon’s connection with Mars finds you eager to connect with partners on an intellectual level.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer this morning and lights up the intimacy sector of your chart. You and your partners have plenty to talk about today—plus, an awkward situation is being smoothed over.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer this morning, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Capricorn, and a playful, romantic energy is in the air! Inspiration flows your way.

