Daily Horoscopes: July 19, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Energetic shifts arrive today as the moon enters water sign Pisces at 5:19 PM and communication planet Mercury re-enters water sign Cancer on its retrograde journey at 3:07 AM. The water element is all about intuition, creativity, and emotion, so make space to tap into these sides of yourself today. Call a friend to talk about your feelings, do some painting, create music, or break out your tarot cards for a little practice. The moon in Pisces asks us to approach the world with empathy, but Mercury retrograde in Cancer finds us having a tough shell, especially when it comes to communication. It’s OK to be soft yet firm about what you’re willing to discuss right now. Do your best to be a good listener; information you previously missed is resurfacing.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. Communication planet Mercury re-enters your sign on its retrograde journey, encouraging you to say something you couldn’t say before. You’re rethinking things on a major level! Take it slow and watch out for misunderstandings.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Make time to sit with your most sensitive emotions as the moon enters Pisces today, dear Leo. You put on a brave face for the world, but even the strong need to rest. Make time for quiet meditation and listen to what you inner voice shares with you as Mercury re-enters Cancer. Expect interesting dreams to arrive—and to be more forgetful than usual!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—but watch out for miscommunications in your social life as Mercury retrograde re-enters Cancer. Your rethinking some of your goals, and your vision for the future is changing.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Creativity flows as you accomplish even the most mundane tasks today thanks to the moon’s entry into Pisces. Mercury retrograde re-enters Cancer, finding you picking up projects that were put on the back burner, and asking you to rethink your direction. Put off making deals or commitments for now—it’s time to review, not push forward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you in a flirtatious mood—but watch out for delays and miscommunications as you travel and connect with others since Mercury retrograde re-enters Cancer.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a nostalgic mood today as the mood enters Pisces. Mercury retrograde re-enters Cancer, bringing up emotions you may have stuffed away—it’s time to acknowledge and heal. Change is here. Complex issues concerning money come up; don’t sign any documents just yet.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Pisces, and you’re reconnecting with partners from the past as communication planet Mercury re-enters your opposite sign Cancer. You’re rethinking some commitments, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters water sign Pisces, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, Aquarius! Your focus is on productivity today as Mercury re-enters Cancer, bringing a shake-up to your schedule and finding you picking up projects that had been put on the back burner.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care. Spend some time near your element, water. Communication planet Mercury re-enters Cancer, finding you running into old crushes.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Slow down and rest today as the moon enters dreamy water sign Pisces. Mercury retrogrades back into Cancer, finding you rethinking issues concerning home and family. Don’t make any decisions just yet! Mercury retrograde is time to reflect, not take action.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Pisces, but don’t plan any events that are too costly: Mercury re-enters Cancer on its retrograde journey, stirring up financial issues. Avoid signing contracts or negotiating. Double check that you have all your belongings when you go from one place to another.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus turns to your career and public life as the moon enters Pisces—however, it’s critical you also make time to rest as your ruling planet Mercury (which is currently retrograde) re-enters Cancer. You’re rethinking important financial decisions, and this isn’t something you want to do while you’re rushed or exhausted.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.