Daily Horoscopes: July 24, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fiery Aries squares off with power planet Pluto at 1:20 AM, stirring up control issues. The Aries moon then squares off with sweet Venus at 9:12 AM and Mercury retrograde at 10:48 AM, inspiring us to take action. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde, so not all our plans will stick—and it’s probably for the best! The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 5:42 PM, and Mercury retrograde meets Venus at 8:27 PM, creating a social energy. You may run into people from the past—this is a great time to reconnect! The moon clashes with the sun at 9:18 PM, urging us to make a change.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Taurus, finding you focused on your career and life in public, Leo. The mood is easygoing as Mercury retrograde connects with lovely Venus. Trust your intuition. Some secrets are shared today. The past is calling—what will it have to tell you?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to look at the big picture. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Venus, finding you mingling with people from your past. You’re reflecting on hopes and dreams from along ago…have they become reality?

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Issues concerning debts, taxes, or even inheritances are on your mind as the moon enters Taurus. Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and meets your ruling planet Venus today, finding you having intriguing conversations about your career and reputation.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your attention shifts to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus. Reflect on the give-and-take in your partnerships today. Are things feeling fair? Mercury retrograde meets Venus, bringing you insight and opportunities that you may have previously missed.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re busy sprucing things up in the office and running errands as the moon enters Taurus. Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and meets Venus today, asking you to reconsider a sticky situation from a new point of view.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Taurus and brings levity to your life, Capricorn, and intriguing conversations take place in your relationships as Mercury retrograde meets sweet Venus, asking you to reconsider a choice or conversation.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters cozy earth sign Taurus, finding you eager to connect with your sense of home and family. Reconsiderations are made today as Mercury retrograde meets Venus. You’re running into people from your past as you go about your day!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Taurus and illuminates the communication sector of you chart, and chatty Mercury (which is currently retrograde) meets sweet Venus, finding you reuniting with people from your past. A missed connection may reconnect!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus turns to manifesting abundance and comfort as the moon enters luxurious earth sign Taurus. You’re in a nostalgic mood as Mercury retrograde meets sweet Venus. You’re reconsidering things at home.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, asking you to reconnect with your sense of self. Mercury retrograde meets with your ruling planet Venus, finding you running into people from your past and reconsidering a few ideas.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Taurus, asking you to slow down and rest today, Gemini. You ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and meets with Venus, finding you reconsidering your choices, values, and desires as you socialize and reconnect with people.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Taurus today, inspiring you to connect with friends, and you’re in a charming, amicable mood as Mercury retrograde meets sweet Venus. You’re in the mood to reconnect with the past. Reconsiderations are made.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.