Daily Horoscopes: July 9, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in intellectual air sign Libra connects with jovial Jupiter at 5:30 AM, inspiring a harmonious mood. We’re making changes and setting boundaries as the moon clashes with the sun at 6:55 AM and Saturn at 7:22 AM. The sun opposes Saturn at 1:07 PM and the mood is grumpy, but it’s a good time to focus and get work done. Be mindful of your responsibilities or else you’ll get a talking-to today. Power struggles are in the air as the moon clashes with Pluto at 3:35 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Libra, inspiring you to focus on your home and family, but tension also arrives in your relationships as the sun opposes Saturn, creating a pessimistic mood and finding you and your partners asking who’s “in charge.” Aren’t you both, dear Cancer?

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing news your way, but the energy is low as your ruling planet, the Sun, opposes taskmaster Saturn. You want to take a break, but your responsibilities are calling. It’s time to create a more sustainable schedule for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra asks you to reflect on your budget today. The energy is low, thanks to the sun’s opposition to Saturn. The mood is grumpy—spend time with friends and lovers another day.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, asking you to focus on self care—however, the sun opposes taskmaster Saturn and you’re feeling pulled in so many directions. Responsibilities at home and work are calling you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You have plenty of responsibilities to focus on today as the sun opposes Saturn. Be mature in your communications today, and watch out for blocks in connecting and sharing ideas—keep things clear and concise. The moon in Libra asks that you catch up on rest, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra finds you in the mood to socialize, but the energy is low today due to the sun’s opposition to taskmaster Saturn. Be especially wise about your spending and budgeting, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra finds you reflecting on your career goals. The energy is heavy today, especially as the sun opposes your ruling planet Saturn. A call is made in an issue concerning a relationship.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Responsibility is an important theme today as the sun opposes your ruling planet Saturn. It might be time to change your schedule up, not only so you can be more productive, but also so you can rest. The moon in fellow air sign Libra asks you to look at the big picture.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The energy is low today due the sun’s opposition with melancholy Saturn—watch out for blocks in communication. Intense emotions are in the air and it’s time for a change. The moon in Libra encourages you to release the past.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You have to handle some important responsibilities at home and at work as the sun opposes taskmaster Saturn. Don’t be surprised if you feel grumpier than usual today, Aries. Them moon in Libra finds you reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra inspires you to get organized today, but watch out for a grumpy energy as the sun opposes melancholy Saturn. It’s not the best day for a romantic date or to hang out with your friends. Serious issues are on your mind.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra, which usually finds you in a very flirtatious mood—however, the energy is grumpy today as the sun opposes Saturn. It’s time for something that has been stagnating to change. Crack open a window and go for a walk. Be wise about money today.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.