Daily Horoscopes: June 11, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Libra connects with Venus at 12:55 AM, encouraging a gentle and balanced atmosphere. We’re especially talkative as the moon clashes with Mercury at 5:03 PM. It’s Gemini season, and we all have something to get off our chest—use the energy wisely and discuss what’s truly important to you, rather than gossiping.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in fellow air sign Libra connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, finding you in an especially sassy and flirtatious mood! You know what you want and aren’t have any trouble asking for it, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra connects with Venus, inspiring you to connect with friends and meet new people, Cancer! The moon then clashes with Mercury, helping you get in touch with your emotions and inspiring you to get something off your chest.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, finding you in a chatty and flirtatious mood! It’s a wonderful day to connect with your inner voice, so make time for meditation in a garden or elsewhere in nature.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, and you’re becoming very clear on what’s important to you, Virgo. You don’t want to settle for friendships where your values don’t align. It’s a great day to share your goals with others and make sure you’re all on the same page!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, and it connects with your ruling planet Venus and clashes with Mercury! This is a marvelous time to travel, and inspiring conversations flow. A message you want to share is made clear.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Libra asks you to slow down today, Scorpio. The Libra moon finds you understanding your emotions on a deeper level as it connects with Venus, and inspires you to explore a new way of thinking about things as it clashes with Mercury.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in charming Libra connects with lovely Venus and clashes with chatty Mercury, finding you in an especially amicable mood, eager to socialize and forge deep connections with the people in your network.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra finds you focused on your career, and it connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, inspiring a productive energy, especially for communication between you and your partners (in all areas of life!).

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra and it connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, inspiring you to enjoy yourself and explore new ideas. You’re getting something off your chest, dear Aquarius. Talking about things will help you move forward today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Libra finds you reflecting deeply on the changes you want to make and as it connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, you feel supported and eager to speak your mind. Things are moving, dear Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Aries. It connects with Venus and clashes with Mercury, inspiring you to talk about your needs. You’re a take-charge kind of person, but connecting with others for support is a lovely way to tap into today’s vibe.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra inspires you to get organized and beautify your space as it connects with your ruling planet Venus. The moon also clashes with chatty Mercury, encouraging you to discuss what’s important to you, dear Taurus.

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.