Daily Horoscopes: May 3, 2019

The moon in Aries connects with Mars at 12:22 AM, clashes with Pluto at 3:17 AM, connects with Jupiter at 4:06 AM, and meets Mercury at 4:47 AM—it’s a busy morning, and we’re feeling the pressure, but a dynamic energy flows. The moon enters Taurus at 4:18 PM and meets Uranus at 10:15 PM, helping us get focused—we’re feeling inventive!

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, and a fresh start for you is right around the corner. Unexpected emotions come up, but you’re excited to make some amazing changes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters slow moving Taurus today, asking you to chill out and relax. Catch up on rest. An unexpected message is delivered physically as you meditate.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters chill earth sign Taurus today, finding you in the mood to socialize and connect with the groups and communities you belong to. Unexpected meetings take place.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters creative earth sign Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success. Unexpected attention comes your way—not that you mind, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. A surprising idea comes your way that challenges your beliefs.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in a sensitive mood today as the moon enters Taurus. It’s not like you to cling to the past, but change can be hard for anyone. Find ways to get grounded and comfortable, and release what no longer serves you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You crave depth in your relationships, Scorpio, and today the moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you exploring surprising topics with your partners.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and inspiring you to get organized and focused on wellness.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and bringing thrilling surprises your way!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus today, asking you to slow down and enjoy your home and family. Surprising emotions come up—be gentle with yourself, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Unexpected news comes your way, Pisces! A eureka moment also arrives.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re busy this morning but you’re feeling encouraged to slow down later today as the moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus. Money, security, and self-worth are on your mind. Change is in the air.

