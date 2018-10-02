VICE
Daily Horoscopes: October 3, 2018

By

The moon in nurturing Cancer connects with lucky Jupiter at 4:33 AM, creating a generous vibe early today. The moon enters Leo at 5:12 PM, finding us in an extroverted mood—we’re feeling especially impulsive at the moon clashes with Uranus at 7:29 PM.

All times EST.

Libra

Libra

The moon enters warm, generous fire sign Leo today, finding you in an amicable mood, Libra! Unexpected drama flares up this evening—something that seemed so light suddenly becomes very intense.

Scorpio

The moon enters fiery Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and worldly success! Unexpected meetings take place this evening, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to break out of your usual routine. An especially exciting change to your schedule arrives this evening.

Capricorn

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo today and illuminates a very private and emotional sector of your chart, Capricorn, finding you reflecting on trust and intimacy. Surprises around these themes arrive tonight.

Aquarius

Aquarius

The moon enters Leo today, Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—exciting! Unexpected events arrive in your personal life this evening.

t

Pisces

The moon enters Leo today, Pisces, encouraging you to get organized and also focus on self-care. Surprising news arrives this evening as the moon squares off with impulsive Uranus.

Aries

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, finding you in a playful and romantic mood! Unexpected news about money arrives this evening—watch out for impulsive spending.

Taurus sign

Taurus

Lovely vibes in your relationships flow early this morning, Taurus, and the moon enters Leo later on today, finding you focused on home and family. You’re ready to make some changes in your private life tonight.

Gemini

Gemini

The moon enters fiery Leo later tonight, igniting the communication sector of your chart, and some unexpected, or even secret, information may come your way later on.

Cancer

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious fire sign Leo later today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, Cancer—but watch out for surprises regarding money later on.

Leo

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, so treat yourself like the royalty you are! Unexpected shifts take place this evening, especially concerning your work or public life.

Virgo

Virgo

The moon enters Leo today, Virgo, encouraging you to catch up on rest. However, expect a surprising opportunity or invitation to come your way this evening.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

