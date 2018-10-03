Daily Horoscopes: October 4, 2018

The moon in Leo opposes Mars at 5:31 AM, creating a confrontational energy. The moon squares off with Venus at 11:22 AM, finding us in the mood to connect and be affectionate. The moon connects with the sun at 12:19 PM, encouraging creativity and confidence.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life as well as the groups and communities with which you’re involved. This is a wonderful day to network!

How much do you love the spotlight, Scorpio? Having too much attention can make you uncomfortable (you are the sign of mystery, after all), but success is so important to you. Reflect on this today.

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo lights up the travel and higher learning sector of you chart, Sagittarius, finding you in an adventurous mood. Today is a wonderful time to connect with people and share ideas.

The moon is in Leo today, Capricorn, finding you in an emotionally intense mood. Leo is a sign which, at its best, knows how to stay present—and though you’re a practical, down-to-earth person who usually finds it easy to do the same, it might be a little difficult today. Make space for yourself to feel all your feelings.

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a wonderful day to connect and share ideas with your partners!

The moon in Leo finds you busy crossing items off your to-do list today, Pisces! Need help getting things done? Ask for support—the sun and moon connect today, bringing assistance.

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, encouraging you to enjoy yourself! It’s a wonderful day to flirt or create art, and plenty of fun is to be had with your partners.

The moon in Leo finds you in a private and sensitive mood today, Taurus—but it’s a wonderful day to organize and energetically cleanse your home!

The moon is in Leo today, Gemini, activating the communication sector of your chart. It’s a wonderful day to flirt with your crush or share ideas about your creative projects.