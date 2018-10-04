Daily Horoscopes: October 5, 2018

The moon in Leo connects with Mercury this morning at 7:20 AM, creating a talkative mood—but watch out for exaggerations as the moon squares off with Jupiter at 7:34 AM. Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio at 3:05 PM—the next few weeks bring major insight and change! Expect things concerning cash and money to get way more intense. It’s time to figure out what’s really important to you, and leave the rest behind. The moon enters Virgo at 7:19 PM, finding us in a helpful, thoughtful mood. We’ll be up to some unexpected things this evening as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus at 9:26 PM.



Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde this afternoon in water sign Scorpio! The next few weeks will be major around cash and self-worth. The moon enters Virgo this evening, encouraging you to slow down.

Venus retrograde begins in your sign this afternoon, Scorpio! You are the sign of death and rebirth, and indeed, this Venus retrograde will find you undergoing a brilliant, if intense, transformation.

Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio this afternoon, Sagittarius! Pay close attention to the message that arrive in your dreams, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself craving more time alone—or even wanting to indulge in a secret affair!

Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio this afternoon, Capricorn, which will find you rethinking your social life over the next few weeks. The moon enters Virgo tonight, inspiring you to take a trip.

Venus begins its retrograde in water sign Scorpio this afternoon, and you’re finding yourself reevaluating what’s important to you when it comes to popularity and success. The moon in Virgo brings your attention to intimacy.

Venus retrograde begins in fellow water sign Scorpio today, asking you to reconsider your beliefs around Venusian themes like love, beauty, and money. The moon enters Virgo today, shifting your focus to relationships.

Venus retrograde begins this afternoon in Scorpio, activating a very intense sector of your chart—this Venus retrograde is all about sex, death, and cash for you, Aries. The moon enters Virgo today, reminding you to get your chores done.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Scorpio this afternoon, turning up the intensity in your one-on-one relationships. It’s time to reevaluate what’s really important to you.

Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio this afternoon, Gemini, and accountability is going to be a major theme for you over the next few weeks. The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart.