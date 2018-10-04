VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Horoscopes

Daily Horoscopes: October 5, 2018

By

Share:

The moon in Leo connects with Mercury this morning at 7:20 AM, creating a talkative mood—but watch out for exaggerations as the moon squares off with Jupiter at 7:34 AM. Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio at 3:05 PM—the next few weeks bring major insight and change! Expect things concerning cash and money to get way more intense. It’s time to figure out what’s really important to you, and leave the rest behind. The moon enters Virgo at 7:19 PM, finding us in a helpful, thoughtful mood. We’ll be up to some unexpected things this evening as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus at 9:26 PM.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Libra

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde this afternoon in water sign Scorpio! The next few weeks will be major around cash and self-worth. The moon enters Virgo this evening, encouraging you to slow down.

Scorpio

Venus retrograde begins in your sign this afternoon, Scorpio! You are the sign of death and rebirth, and indeed, this Venus retrograde will find you undergoing a brilliant, if intense, transformation.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio this afternoon, Sagittarius! Pay close attention to the message that arrive in your dreams, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself craving more time alone—or even wanting to indulge in a secret affair!

Capricorn

Capricorn

Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio this afternoon, Capricorn, which will find you rethinking your social life over the next few weeks. The moon enters Virgo tonight, inspiring you to take a trip.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Venus begins its retrograde in water sign Scorpio this afternoon, and you’re finding yourself reevaluating what’s important to you when it comes to popularity and success. The moon in Virgo brings your attention to intimacy.

t

Pisces

Venus retrograde begins in fellow water sign Scorpio today, asking you to reconsider your beliefs around Venusian themes like love, beauty, and money. The moon enters Virgo today, shifting your focus to relationships.

Aries

Aries

Venus retrograde begins this afternoon in Scorpio, activating a very intense sector of your chart—this Venus retrograde is all about sex, death, and cash for you, Aries. The moon enters Virgo today, reminding you to get your chores done.

Taurus sign

Taurus

Your planetary ruler, Venus, begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Scorpio this afternoon, turning up the intensity in your one-on-one relationships. It’s time to reevaluate what’s really important to you.

Gemini

Gemini

Venus retrograde begins in Scorpio this afternoon, Gemini, and accountability is going to be a major theme for you over the next few weeks. The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart.

Cancer

Cancer

Venus begins its retrograde in fellow water sign Scorpio this afternoon! Venus retrograde means business—when it comes to dating and your creative projects, it’s time to dive deeply into what you really want, and to let go of the past.

Leo

Leo

Important shifts take place in your private life and concerning your home and family today, as Venus begins its retrograde in water sign Scorpio. The moon enters Virgo, asking you to be smart about your budget.

Virgo

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, so make time to pamper yourself! Just don’t head to the salon to make any permanent changes—Venus, the planet of beauty (and love, money, and values) begins its retrograde in Scorpio today!

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE