Daily Horoscopes: October 5, 2019

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus at 12:07 AM, encouraging a progressive and innovative atmosphere, and it’s time to take action as the moon clashes with the sun at 12:47 PM. The moon meets Saturn at 4:39 PM, inspiring us to set boundaries. A rigid vibe is the air, but things loosen up and our imaginations flow as the moon connects with Neptune at 9:27 PM.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You like traditions because they’re a great excuse to bring people together and because the past has always fascinated you, but today’s Capricorn moon says that some practices make no sense for you to continue any longer.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Shocking news comes your way, but the moon in Capricorn insists that you hold it together and stay mature and responsible during today’s activities. Luckily, romance and a boost of creativity will arrive today, too!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn holds you through heavy emotions concerning security today. Strength means being able to bend with the winds of change, not controlling each aspect of your life, dear Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Unexpected fun comes your way, and the moon in your sign is inspiring you to focus on self-love. Today, that means stepping into your tactile senses through activities that make your body feel good, like massages or snuggles. However, the moon will also meet with your ruling planet Saturn—even though it’s a feel-good day, you still need to set some boundaries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A boost in intuition arrives today, and you may also find yourself craving more alone time than usual. You’re sensitive to other people’s vibes today. The moon in Capricorn asks you to catch up on rest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Exciting ideas are shared today, and you’re meeting with important people. It’s a fantastic time to connect with a mentor. Not every plan you come up with today will work out, but the ones that center on building new structures in your life are worth your energy.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re a natural leader and today brings some exciting shifts in your career and public life—you just have to make some adjustments in how you partner with people. The moon in Capricorn finds you reflecting on what you want your legacy to be.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s an exciting day: An adventurous mood flows, even though you have to make some adjustments to your itinerary. The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn encouraging you to keep an open mind today—someone wise has something important to share with you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You are the sign of duality, Gemini. Today, your imagination invents all sorts of genius ideas—but you’re also keenly aware of your limits. The moon in Capricorn asks you to make time for quiet reflection.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re focused on your relationships today, Cancer—easy energy flows for the most part and exciting meetings take place, but commitments and boundaries need to be discussed.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn helps you tackle your to-do list and some exciting news concerning your career arrives. Now you just have to buckle down and make sure you can deliver the work that’s expected of you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in a creative and flirtatious mood, Virgo—you just have to be smart about your budget today! You won’t be able to visit every party you plan on attending, but good vibes still flow.

