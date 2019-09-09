Daily Horoscopes: September 10, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The sun opposes Neptune at 3:24 AM and a confused, lazy energy flows—take it easy today. People are feeling insecure or even invisible, so be especially gentle with yourself and those around you. If you can help someone feel seen, this is a lovely time to be generous without expecting anything in return. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus at 5:57 AM, shaking up the energy and bringing surprises.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a confusing day for your partnerships as the sun opposes hazy Neptune. Take it slow, Virgo. You’re feeling invisible, but this feeling will pass. Lean into your spiritual practice. The moon in air sign Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus, bringing exciting information.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a tricky day for keeping plans and being productive as the sun opposes Neptune. Take extra time to rest, and be gentle with yourself when it comes to tackling your to-do list. The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing an unexpected burst of creativity and passion.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a confusing day for your social life as the sun opposes hazy Neptune. You’re unsure about how you feel or where you fit in. Take it slow today, and don’t jump to conclusions, little scorpion. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing a surprising turn in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Energy is low today as the sun opposes Neptune. You’re in a nostalgic mood and feeling unsure about the future. All you can do right now is stay in the present, Sagittarius. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing an unexpected change to your schedule.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a difficult day for communication as the sun opposes hazy Neptune—watch out for manipulation! And be careful not to slip into paranoia. It’s a difficult day to stay grounded, so don’t make important decisions, and take things slow instead. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing surprises and a burst of creativity—just be mindful of your spending!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a confusing day to try and sort out finances as the sun opposes Neptune, so save important decisions for another time. You’re feeling uncertain about the future, so do your best just to focus on the present. The moon in your sign, Aquarius, clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing shake-ups at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a confusing day for your relationships as the sun opposes Neptune. You and your partners are struggling to feel seen. Be gentle, Pisces—everyone is feeling sensitive. Take time to rest, lean away from paranoia, and find ways to get grounded. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing a flash of intuitive insight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a frustrating day to try and get organized as the sun opposes Neptune. Your efforts feel meaningless, and you really just want to take a nap! The energy is low today, but surprises come as the moon in Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A confusing energy flows in your social life as the sun opposes Neptune, and sensitive emotions arise in your relationships. Finding your creative spark feels difficult, but if you’re able to access it, you can make powerful art today, especially as the moon in Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Tension is in the air as the sun opposes Neptune, but a haze of confusion is in the atmosphere, too, and you’re not sure what direction to take things. The mood is sensitive. The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus, bringing you a burst of intuitive insight. Your mind is busy—find ways to slow down and relax.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a confusing time for communication as the sun opposes Neptune. You’re not feeling especially heard right now, but lean into your intuition and away from paranoia. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, encouraging you to take a risk and make a change. It’s time for something to come to an end, so you can break free.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Take it slow today, Leo—you’re in a sensitive mood. Your ruling planet, the Sun, opposes hazy Neptune, and things feel confusing. You’re not feeling especially valued, but don’t make any important decisions just yet. Surprises take place at work and in your partnerships as the moon in Aquarius clashes with unruly Uranus.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.