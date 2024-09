On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we sit down with influential artist Saul Williams to talk about the politics and inspiration behind his latest album, Martyr Loser King. Then we check out a photography project that recreates the dreams of South African trans sex workers and Broadly explains why the Cambodian tradition of building private “love huts” for girls may be coming to an end.

