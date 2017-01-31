Danny Brown Will Release an EP with Paul White Next Week

Danny Brown and producer Paul White collaborated for the bulk of Brown’s most recent album, Atrocity Exhibition and now the two are gearing up to release a joint EP next week. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, the EP is titled Accelerator and will feature four tracks: “Accelerator,” “Lion’s Den,” and both tracks’ instrumental. A statement on White’s Bandcamp reads: “Accelerator is a fuzzed-out psych monster that defies conventions about what rap music should sound like in 2017, while Lion’s Den proves that Paul White and Danny Brown can beat the traditionalists at their own game too.” The project will be out next Friday, February 10.

