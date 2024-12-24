Danny Tantrum Ate His Own Shit Onstage Mid-Concert. Because Art.

There’s just no clever way of setting this up… Texas-based noise artist Danny Tantrum ate his own shit during a show at the Coral Snake in Austin over the weekend. Read on at your own risk.

According to Lambgoat, Tantrum was part of a Sunday night bill that also featured Schizing Out and Terminull. In footage from the show, Tantrum is seen perching himself up on a stool, defecting, and then eating the feces. He also writhed around on the floor wrapped in wire and knocked over a chair, but those seem to be less bizarre by comparison.

A video of the performance is available below. Again, watch at your own risk.

Lambgoat reports that venue staff immediately stepped in to stop Tantrum, shutting the show down entirely. They brought cleaning supplies to the stage and Tantrum eventually took responsibility for his performance and cleaned up the mess. He also stated that he had had no bad intentions toward the venue.

Notably, this is not the first time Tantrum has chosen to perform this specific aspect act during a concert. Per an Instagram post, he did the same thing at another show several months back.

It’s certainly all reminiscent of performances given by controversial punk musician GG Allin, whose legacy is undeniably divisive. Tantrum’s performances, while outlandish, are merely part of an ongoing conversation around how to define art, and who gets to make that call. It’s uncomfortable, awkward, and infuriating at times, and sparks a lot of different passionate perspectives.

As for watching someone eat their own shit? I’ll just say it’s not for me, but to each their own.