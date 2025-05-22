Dash Cam Footage Shows Dump Truck Crashing Into House

A dump truck dumped some problems at the doorstep of a New Jersey home.

The Woodbury City Police Department reported that a dump truck wreaked havoc on their town in the wake of a medical emergency. On the afternoon of May 20, officers responded to a vehicle crash in the Woodbury Heights neighborhood.

Videos by VICE

Once there, officers discovered that a commercial vehicle had struck a telephone pole. From there, the vehicle continued on, before colliding with a home, which was occupied at the time.

Dashcam footage obtained by the local ABC affiliate gave further insight into the crashes. That footage showed a dump truck driving at 50 mph before crashing into a home.

Neighbors Speak Out After Dump Truck Crashes Into Home

“It went through the front yards, never braked, right into the house,” neighborhood resident Patty Hudson told the outlet. “You hear, ‘bam!’”

Another neighbor, Samantha Burke, concurred, stating, “My son and I were walking out of our door when I heard a loud crash as we were coming out. The next thing I know there was a truck in our neighbor’s yard, in his house.”

The resident of the home in question was taken to the hospital and evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

As for the driver, he is thought to have had a medical emergency immediately prior to the collision.

“He had no idea what happened,” Charles Zeisloft, who owns the trucking company, told the outlet of the driver. “All he knows is he was stuck in the truck.”

The driver was stuck in the truck for three hours, before being rescued, the outlet reported. Afterwards, the 73,000-pound truck, which was carrying concrete sand, was carefully removed from the area, according to the outlet.

The impacted house was then demolished, the outlet reported. The incident remains an active investigation, police said.