‘Date Everything!’, My Inevitable Game of the Year, Is Getting Delayed -- But for a Great Reason

Few things hurt more than when the love of your life doesn’t show up while you’re waiting for them at the best restaurant in town. That’s what happened when Date Everything!, which quickly rose as one of my most anticipated games of the year, announced it was being delayed. So much for our Valentine’s Day date.

Date Everything! has been pushed back to June 2025. While this news is heartbreaking, I can’t fault the team. There’s a great reason for the difficult decision. “Since we last updated you on development, we have been extremely hard at work finishing work on Date Everything!” a press release states.

Videos by VICE

“And at this point, I can confidently say that we have reached that point where the game is complete to a standard that we feel reached our goals with no compromise in our bonkers artistic vision.”

Screenshot: Team17

“However, I was too confident that we could properly test all the wild amount of content and pathing that exists in Date Everything. And unfortunately, we ran out of time on our current (and yet so appropriate) release date of February 14th, 2025. Our bug list is finally starting to dwindle down as QA gets through the labyrinthine story pathing. But to submit our game in the state with so many outstanding glitches would be doing you a disservice.”

“We have our final release date set for June 2025. And while it isn’t quite as sexy a date as Valentine’s Day. We hope we can bring new sexiness to June evermore. And yes, you actually can date the glitches. Their name is Daemon and I am currently in a Love/Hate relationship with them.”

Well, that’s okay, Team17 and Sassy Chap Games. I can’t say I wanted to hang out with you anyway. I had zero interest in playing one of the most interesting dating sims ever. On a serious note, it’s admirable to make sure players are getting the absolute best when the game releases. For a polished, in-depth dating sim, I suppose I have all the time in the world to wait. You better bring a nice gift next time, though.