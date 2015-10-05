Dave Angel Encounters Mr. C, DNB, and Creatures of the Sea on His US Tour

Even legends have legends. Ask any of the infamous techno titans, from Derrick May to Carl Cox, who they think is a legend, and the name Dave Angel will likely spill from their lips. The UK producer got his start in the 80s with his “Nightmare Mix” of the The Eurythmic’s “Sweet Dreams “ and went on to pioneer the acid house/techno scene in London, becoming an early advocate for artists like Adam Beyer, The Advent, and even a pre-EDM Laidback Luke.

In more recent years, Dave has become affiliated with John Digweed’s Bedrock label, as well as Crosstown Rebels, who released his tune “Revelation” earlier this year. Dave just wrapped up his first US tour in a long while, traveling from Los Angeles to Dallas and Atlanta. He catalogued his adventures in this exclusive tour diary for THUMP.

Videos by VICE

“Good to be back in the City of Angels. First stop is a taco truck, then some proper Venice Beach business.”



“Kicking back in LA to reconnect with great friend and editor @CharlesLittle2 for interviews and laughter.”

“Always a treat to reconnect with old mates. Thanks to Mr. C for stopping by my LA office at The Belasco.”



“The vibe was bigger in Texas. Thank you.” – @AudioLiveDallas

“A skyline and a 24 hour In-N-Out Burger, thank you, DALLAS!”

“I made the mistake of asking Richard Devine if he had an extra phone charger I could borrow…”



“I was around to hear the pioneers of UK drum n’ bass, back in its infancy. It’s so amazing to see the new kids injecting such life into this genre.” – @LegionDNB

“Chicago has always held a special place in my heart and this tour stop was no exception!” –@DJFrankieVega

“Hey girl! Swim on by later, I got you on the list” – @GeorgiaAquarium



“A little pre-gaming with a few of Atlanta’s own Treasure Fingers, Descender and Tocayo.” – Photo @goingyen

“Happy to be a part of the @Roland_US product demo with DJ Pierre.”

“The energy for my first U.S. LIVE SET in Atlanta was wicked. Consistently one of my favorite US gigs!”

“Loved catching up with my old friend Adam Beyer at Tomorrowworld 2015.”



Dave Angel is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter