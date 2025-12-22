Dave Chappelle Recalls Uncomfortable Experience at Diddy’s House in New Netflix Standup Special

Ever since the start of the Diddy trial, people have described his house parties as horror stories. Drugs, debauchery, baby oil, the worst kind of behavior you could imagine would take place. Consequently, the callous jokes would come out, while others examined the people who would attend these functions. They either remained silent or shared their own uneasy stories along the way. One of these people inclined to recall their experience was legendary comedian Dave Chappelle. For him, it never went further than general discomfort, but it also allows an insight into how these things happen.

Recently, Chappelle opened up about his experience with Diddy in Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…, his latest Netflix comedy special. There, he admits that he had no idea about the kinds of terrible things that were happening behind the scenes. As far as he knew, everything seemed normal. “I’ve been to Puffy’s house,” Dave Chappelle tells the crowd. “No, I didn’t see none of the stuff they said in that trial. I walked to that n****’s living room. House is clean, traction on the floor, nothing slippery. You walk right through. Perfectly normal evening.”

Videos by VICE

Then, with hindsight, he says the night could’ve taken a much different turn.

Dave Chappelle Retells His First Time at Diddy’s House

The comedian was on the mogul’s back patio in his Los Angeles home when he asked a peculiar question. What Chappelle interpreted as a regular question, he suspects, was something much darker. “Puff started swirling his drink like this and he goes, ‘So Dave, what are you into?’” Dave Chappelle continues. “You know me, I was like, ‘I don’t know, n***a. Books, video games.’ I didn’t know that was my big chance to f**k Cassie.”

The joke landed a bit sour, given the litany of allegations Cassie Ventura leveled against Sean Combs. Chappelle quickly pivoted his tone to assure his audience he wasn’t and wouldn’t mock Cassie and her experiences. Moreover, he attempted to delicately address the viral surveillance footage where Diddy assaulted Cassie. At that point, Dave Chappelle notes that Puff settled out of court for that incident and was never charged with anything.

Amidst Chappelle’s jokes about the entertainment industry, he once again offered his support towards Cassie and the public scrutiny she faced. “Cassie is a gangster,” Dave Chappelle says. “She did something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. She had to testify about her sex life. That’s tough.”