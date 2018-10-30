Hear Dave Hause Take a Crack at Brandi Carlile’s “Hold Out Your Hand”

Brandi Carlile has quietly become one of this generation’s best songwriters. With her most recent album, By the Way, I Forgive You, she looks to be vying for a Grammy and maybe even a position as the heir apparent to Dolly Parton. She’s also inspiring her fellow songwriters along the way with her lyrical prowess. Case in point, former The Loved Ones frontman and Carlile admirer Dave Hause takes a crack at her song “Hold Out Your Hand,” a standout sing-along from By the Way, I Forgive You, on his new EP, September Haze.

Hause’s cover takes Carlile’s original and puts his punk-gone-folk spin on it, playing up the tune’s communal participation aspects, like something you might hear close out the Revival Tour. Actually, now that we’re thinking of it, the Revival Tour should get revived and Carlile should play it. Brandi, if you’re reading this, the world needs your cover of “Trusty Chords.” We have Chuck Ragan’s number. Hit us up.

September Haze is a five-song follow-up to Hause’s Bury Me in Philly LP from last year. Much of it was borne out of Hause’s decision to quit drinking. On “Lemon Hill,” for example, he reflects on growing up drinking in the park for fun until it became consuming and turned darker.

September Haze is out on November 1. Listen to the Brandi cover below. Pre-order it here.