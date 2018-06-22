Dave Matthews Covers Cardi B, Migos, and Lil Pump on ‘Fallon’

Dave Matthews Band’s ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, came out on June 9. It then immediately assumed its perch at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 285,000 copies in its first week. Billboard reports that it was the biggest sales week for any rock album since Coldplay released Ghost Stories four years ago. Some of DMB’s sales undoubtedly came from a bundle deal that gave fans an album when they bought a ticket to one of the band’s shows, but still—holy shit. People love Dave.



He was the musical guest on Fallon last night, performing “She” and adding a few members of The Roots to his already full band. But we’re here because of the silly covers. In a segment that was essentially designed for idiot music writers like me to repost, Matthews performed snippets of Migos’s “Stir Fry,” Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”—previews of a fake new album called Dave Matthews Sings Trap Music.

Videos by VICE

As a rule, Noisey doesn’t condone acoustic covers of rap songs. Our own Ryan Bassil wrote about the horror that folksy rap covers had wrought on the world four years ago, and came to the conclusion that “these waspy kids think they’re releasing some kind of hidden beauty that you couldn’t already find in the originals.” Ryan is right. Don’t try this at home, for the love of God. Stop it.

But can tell you that Dave Matthews doesn’t turn a 22-second snippet of “Gucci Gang” into a more-than-passable country-adjacent adult contemporary song? No. Not without lying.

You can watch it at the top of the page.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

