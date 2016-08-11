Dave Weir Channels the Kinks’ Romanticized Village Greens and Countryside, Only He’s From New Zealand

When we first heard the music of Dave Weir we were immediately reminded of Something Else By the Kinks. That of course, is a good thing because the 1967 album contains some of the best psychedelic pop Ray Davies ever wrote.

Weir, who has done time in The Nightshades, New Gum Sarn and Te Huhu, brings a heavy does of late 60s pop to his debut EP Food for Thought, and though he is a fan of the Kinks, he tells us by email that it’s been a while since he’s listened to Ray and the fellas. “I haven’t listened to them in ages. I’ve been listening more to Dinosaur Jr. and Te Huhu and what ever we’re playing. My infatuation with the Kinks has long since worn off.”

Videos by VICE

His songs are good and relaxed. He tells us that the recording process was real relaxed. “I wrote “She Of The Countryside” in bed, half asleep, then fell asleep, woke up and recorded it in the morning.”

‘Food For Thought’ is released Aug 19 on Banished Music and Prison Tapes.

Catch Dave Weir at these shows:

Aug 18 – Wellington at Wine Cellar

Aug 20 – Wellington at Moon