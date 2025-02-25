DC Comics Wants a Piece of the ‘Marvel Rivals’ Pie, if James Gunn Has Anything To Say About It

Marvel Rivals is a massive game. It’s a money maker in every aspect, and it seems like the game just keeps getting bigger and better. While not every decision they make is the greatest, it’s still an extremely fun Hero Shooter with plenty of characters to draw from. And it appears that Warner Brothers is tapping into James Gunn to see if they may be able to bring the DC Comics equivalent to life. Does anyone else remember Gotham City Imposters? I feel like that’s prime for a comeback at this point, to be real.

Pair a ‘Marvel Rivals’-Styled DC Comics Game With a New Rocksteady ‘Batman’ Game, and You May Be Cooking

Warner Bros Games has had a rough go with things as of late. With MultiVersus shutting down less than a year after its original launch, alongside Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League not hitting how they hoped, things could be much better for the struggling publisher. But it seems that they’re bringing in the Big Gunns to help get things moving in the (hopefully) right direction.

James Gunn says they’ve had talks with NetherRealm and Rocksteady about developing new DC games 🎮 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) 2025-02-24T23:32:55.285Z Post by @Culturecrave.co on Bluesky

James Gunn has already reportedly started talks with Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer NetherRealm to get the ball moving on a new DC Comics game. And according to a report from ComicBook.com, it seems that they also want to get in on the Marvel Rivals hype. The world of DC Comics has a plethora of Heroes and Villains to pull from. And if they focused on making the shooter more gritty and grungy than the colorful Marvel Rivals, it could go hand in hand.

On the other side of the DC Comics coin, a new Injustice game could be quite a banger. Injustice 2 was beloved by fighting game fans of all types. It had, and still has, quite the competitive scene, but we could use a refresh sooner, rather than later. Could we be on the cusp of a new age of Warner Brothers Games? It may be too early to tell. But, if these signs point to anything? It at least shows that they want to try and right their wrongs.