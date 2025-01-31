‘MultiVersus’ Loses the Battle, Gets Delisted After Season 5 Ends

When the MultiVersus Beta hit the market, everyone and their mother wanted a piece of the pie. While not as polished as other platform fighters, there was something magical about getting to beat up Morty as Batman. After the Beta in 2023, it was over a year before the final game came out. Just enough time for everyone to seemingly forget about their favorite fighting game. And now, roughly a year after its official launch, MultiVersus is shutting down and being permanently delisted. You can still play offline, though, so that’s something.

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

After an Extremely Successful Beta, ‘Multiversus’ Fell Right off the Map

According to the official blog posting from Warner Bros. Games, MultiVersus will receive its final content update in Season 5. Bringing Aquaman and Lola Bunny into the fray, players can earn them through standard gameplay methods, rather than needing to use Gleamium to purchase them. Real-money transactions have been disabled, and MultiVersus is officially sunsetting. This also means online features for the game will end on May 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST, meaning that only offline modes will be available to play.

MultiVersus was one of those games that had unlimited potential, but some iffy decisions dropped the hype meter from boiling hot to lukewarm at best. And it’s genuinely a shame. While MultiVersus was a little floaty, I remember my time in the Beta being full of some genuinely fun moments. With Season 5 starting on February 5, 2025, I may need to jump in for a final hurrah. It’s shocking to see that MultiVersus is ending service so quickly after its full launch, especially with the stacked roster they’ve built since its release.

Live-Service games are so hard to fall in love with. You finally find one that speaks to you on a spiritual level, and it goes away just as quickly as it arrived. At least MultiVersus will still have an offline mode, even if you need to download it. It’s a real shame this one didn’t work out better. It had its heart in the right place from the start and so much potential.