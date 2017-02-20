Deadmau5 Shares Mini-Mix of His Upcoming Compilation Album

Provocative Canadian producer Joel Zimmerman, a.k.a. Deadmau5, today shared a six-minute mini-mix of his upcoming compilation Stuff I Used to Do. Zimmerman has previously described the release on Twitter as a “little pet project album” consisting of remastered songs created between 1997–2008; it follows the December 2 release of his eighth studio album, W:/2016ALBUM/.

Earlier this month he shared Stuff I Used to Do‘s artwork and announced its February 24 release date on his label mau5trap’s Instagram. Zimmerman first hinted at the album during an eight-hour livestream in December following the release of W:/2016ALBUM/, and he said then that it would feature 20 tracks. The styles of the songs on the new mini-mix range are remarkably diverse, ranging from plaintive piano solos to high-energy techno and carnivalesque hip-hop instrumentals.

THUMP recently ranked the coolest live setups of all time, and Zimmerman found himself very near the top of the list.

Stuff I Used to Do will be released on Friday, February 24.



