Deep-Fried Camembert Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 ½ ounces|100 grams heavy cream

1 large egg

1.1 ounces|33 grams all-purpose flour

3 ½ ounces|100 grams panko breadcrumbs

1 (9-ounce|253-gram) piece camembert, cut into wedges (about 1 ½-cm thick)

canola oil, for frying

kosher salt, to taste

maple syrup, for serving

Directions

In a medium shallow bowl, whisk together the cream and the egg. Place the flour and breadcrumbs in 2 separate shallow dishes. Working with 1 piece of camembert at a time, dredge the cheese in flour, then dip in the eggs. Coat in the breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate. Heat the oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 400°F|200°C. Working in batches, cook the cheese until golden, about 1 minute, and, using a slotted spoon, transfer the cheese to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve immediately with maple syrup.

From Chef’s Night Out: Andrew McConnell

