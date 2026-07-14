Epic Games Reveals New Fortnite Sprite Variant Ahead of July Update

Epic Games has officially revealed a brand-new Fortnite Sprite rarity. According to the developer, the Fortnite Cube Sprite variant will be added as part of the Hot Bat Summer July 16 update.

Fortnite Cube Sprite Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we get closer to the v41.20 update, Epic Games has continued to tease its upcoming “Hot Bat Summer” event. The major patch will add a to the game, as well as DC-themed summer beach skins. However, Epic has just confirmed that the update will also feature a brand-new Fortnite Sprite variant.

Videos by VICE

According to a new trailer posted on X, the Cube Fortnite Sprite variant will be added to Fortnite after the July 16 update. However, it’s currently unclear whether players will be able to obtain the Fortnite Cube Sprite when v41.20 launches or if Epic is simply adding the new Fortnite Sprite to the game’s code. If it’s the latter, then the new Cube rarity will likely be made available at a later date.

In the new marketing material, we get our first official look at the Cube Sprite in-game, giving players their first glimpse of the upcoming collectible. Specifically, we are shown the Cube Batman Sprite. So yes, this also confirms that the Batman Sprite will be available in every Sprite rarity once it arrives this week.

Screenshot: Epic Games

While the Fortnite Cube Sprite will be added to the game’s files when the v41.20 update launches on July 16, that might not be when the new rarity will actually be made available. We already know the Batman Sprite, Air Sprite, and Seven Sprite will all make their debut on July 16. However, it’s unclear when the Cube Sprite variant will actually be unlockable.

Based on the marketing material, we predict that the Cube Fortnite Sprite variant will be made available on either July 23 or July 30. In Chapter 7 Season 3, Epic has been doing “New Sprite Day” events every Thursday. So unless the Cube Sprite variant launches on July 16 with the Batman Sprite, I would expect it to debut in one of the following weekly events. However, this is just speculation.

All Fortnite Sprite Variants Currently in the Game

Screenshot: Epic Games

With the Cube Sprite rarity being added in the Summer Update, we will now have a total of six Fortnite Sprite variants we can collect in the battle royale. For your convenience, here is a list of all of them:

Base

Gold

Gummy

Galaxy

Holofoil

Cube (After July 16)

At the time of writing, we don’t currently know what the Cube Sprite power does. Usually, each new Sprite rarity introduces a unique bonus or gameplay mechanic. The Holofoil variant, for example, increases your chances of finding rarer Sprites in chests. So the Cube Sprite will likely have its own exclusive ability as well, although Epic Games has yet to reveal exactly what that will be.