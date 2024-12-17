A Delightfully Unhinged, Certifiably Insane Game Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With a Physical Edition

Undertale is an RPG still beloved to this day! But, its morbid, dark cousin has been rotting in the cellar, trapped. What is LISA: The Painful? A game? An experience? An overall fever dream that reflects the darkness of our day-to-day lives? It’s all of those things. It’s none of those things. How does a sadist celebrate an anniversary anyway? Going on a slaying spree? Drinking the blood of its victims? I suppose we’ll find out in 2025 when LISA: Definitive Edition Standard and the LISA: Decade of Joy Collection have their physical releases!

Indeed, celebrating its 10th anniversary, LISA: The Painful is set to break into homes around the globe! With over one million sales in its back pocket, LISA hopes to expand its dominion, shattering everything you know about love, peace, and happiness!

“Enter the twisted land of Olathe, where the apocalyptic ‘White Flash’ has wiped out all women, leaving behind a ravaged land governed by warlords, imbeciles, and perverts. Embark upon a relentless journey in two parts that forces you to confront yourself through tragedy, comedy, and brutality — and do whatever it takes to emerge on the other side with your humanity intact.” No, that’s legitimately the game’s pitch!

Releasing in 2025, the physical editions of LISA: The Painful will drop across the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. A press release from Serenity Forge further explains everything you have to look forward to!

“LISA: Definitive Edition Standard ($49.99) includes the game on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch alongside a sticker sheet and a digital soundtrack download card. The Nintendo Switch version also includes a reversible cover.”

“LISA: Decade of Joy Collection ($84.99) features the above in a collector’s box alongside: Cloth Painting, Brad and Buddy Golden Pins Diorama, Exclusive Trading Card Set, and Terry Hintz Print.”

Honestly, if you’ve never played or heard of LISA: The Painful? Here’s my recommendation to you: go in completely blind. I felt hesitant even dropping that synopsis up there, but I had to provide at least some context! Okay, okay. I got it. Here’s the hook, if you still need one! If Undertale is Batman, LISA: The Painful is 200% The Joker. That’s all I’ll say!