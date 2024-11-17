‘The Thaumaturge’ Is a Delightfully Unhinged RPG Coming to Xbox and PlayStation Soon

The Thaumaturge is an isometric turn-based RPG with a strong narrative. It’s finally coming from the PC to the Xbox and PlayStation on December 4. It originally released back in March and was almost immediately swallowed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, WWE 2K24, and Pentiment (which had gone from Xbox exclusive to multiplatform phenom). Now, however? The Thaumaturge will at least have a little room to breathe before Marvel Rivals and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Let’s begin with the facts. Fact 1: The Thaumaturge is incredible. There’s definitely a subtle blend of the narrative oomph and choice-making of a Mass Effect combined with the turn-based RPG goodness and depth of a Persona! Fact 2: The gaming streets agree with me! On Steam, the game holds a “Very Positive” aggregate consensus with over 2,000 reviews! Come on — that’s prime Xbox/PlayStation eats!

“The Thaumaturge is a story-driven RPG with morally ambiguous choices. Taking place in the culturally diverse world of early 20th-century Warsaw. In this world, salutors exist. Esoteric beings that only thaumaturges can truly perceive and use for their needs,” the game’s Steam blurb reads. Yeah, a “thaumaturge” is basically a fancy magician. Who, in this case, may or may not dabble in some supremely dark arts.

One of the Steam reviews hit the nail on the head when they simply described The Thaumaturge as “Janky Persona 5.” But understand that that’s the farthest thing from an insult! This is one of those AA delights that’s weird, experimental, and keeps you invested from start to finish!

Listen, both the PlayStation and Xbox aren’t hurting for great RPGs. But, honestly? Sometimes, it’s the unexpected ones you adore the most. And this one? This is one of those. Other heavy-hitting titles horribly mangled it the first time. And it looks like it’ll be in the crosshairs of the “bigger fish” again. But, at least this time it’ll come out first and enjoy two days of harmony before Marvel rears its gorgeous head! Let ’em know, Disgruntled Decoy!

“The Thaumaturge is a great turn-based RPG that respects your time. A wonderful story, fun characters, and beautiful graphics/artwork all come together in a great gem of a game. The music is also top notch and well worth the price for the soundtrack. I would highly recommend for anyone looking for a slower pace but still fun, engaging and exciting game. The combat is unique and challenging without being overly complicated. Plays like a great novel and easily one of my top games of the year.”

The Thaumaturge comes out on the PlayStation and Xbox on December 4, 2024, priced at $34.99. Don’t let it pass you by!