Dell Points Out That People Aren’t Adopting Windows 11 as Quickly as Windows 10

The PC world is not falling in love with Windows 11, no matter how much tough love Microsoft offers up in its nudge to get people off the dying Windows 10. After announcing initially that support for Windows 10 would end on October 14, 2025, Microsoft backtracked under an angry furor from people who didn’t want to be dislodged from an operating system that, while not loved, was not as broadly disliked as Windows 11.

They relented, giving those who sign up for extended security updates another year to get on board by updating their PCs to Windows 11. Those buying new computers haven’t been much more eager to choose Windows 11, either, according to new reports coming out of Dell’s Q3 earnings call on Tuesday, November 25.

What it means for the pc market

“We have not completed the Windows 11 transition,” said Dell’s chief operating officer, Jeffrey Clarke, during Dell’s earnings call, according to The Register.

“In fact, if you were to look at it relative to the previous OS end of support, we are 10-12 points behind at that point with Windows 11 than we were with the previous generation.” Clarke went on to predict that Dell’s consumer PC sales will be flat for the near future.

If you want to hang onto your existing Windows 10 PC, or make your next purchase a machine that comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and squeeze out as much time as you can before it goes fully obsolete on October 13, 2026, then head over to Microsoft’s Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) page to sign up.

The ESU is only available to consumers, not commercial users, and you must take action to sign up for the ESU. If you don’t, the security updates won’t activate automatically.

“ESU program enrollment provides access to critical and important security updates as defined by the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) for devices running Windows 10, version 22H2,” says Microsoft. “ESU enrollment does not provide other types of fixes, feature improvements, or product enhancements. It also does not come with technical support.”