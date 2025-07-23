You Can Sign up for Windows 10 Updates Through 2026. Here’s How.

Microsoft let the rage over its Windows 10 end-of-life announcement simmer for quite some time before stepping in today with a stay of execution.

Even though Microsoft’s webpage maintains the old language about ceasing support for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025, as of this story’s publication on July 23, Microsoft announced on Wednesday, July 2,3 that Windows 10 users could sign up for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program that’ll provide security updates for another year.

Microsoft’s about-face offers pleasant news for Windows 10 holdouts who don’t want to upgrade to Windows 11. At the very least, it allows them to kick the can down the road for another year before they have to decide whether to upgrade to Windows 11 or abandon Windows for macOS or Linux.

The ESU is only available to consumers, not commercial users, and you must take action to sign up for the ESU. If you don’t, the security updates won’t activate automatically. To sign up, navigate on your Windows 10 PC to Settings, then Update & Security, and then Windows Update. The window should provide instructions that take you the rest of the way.

“ESU program enrollment provides access to critical and important security updates as defined by the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) for devices running Windows 10, version 22H2,” says Microsoft. “ESU enrollment does not provide other types of fixes, feature improvements, or product enhancements. It also does not come with technical support.”

Microsoft’s new expiration date for Windows 10 is October 13, 2026. After that day, your Windows 10 PC will continue to work, but Microsoft won’t provide free software updates, security fixes, or tech support for it.

Over time, that means Windows 10 PCs used after the cut-off date will become less secure from hackers and exploiters, as well as less stable over time. It’ll mean a slow death.

Until then, make every remaining day that your Windows 10 PC has seem like its last. Take it to the park. Take it for ice cream. Take it on the Ferris wheel in the middle of the afternoon when it should be working.