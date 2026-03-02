Demolition Confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

A week after The Undertaker surprised AJ Styles with his Hall of Fame induction, WWE is sharing the news of this year’s tag team induction. Demolition — active in WWE (then WWF) from the late ‘80s until the early ‘90s — was comprised of Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow). While the groups founders were Eadie and Randy Colley, Darsow quickly replaced him. Later, they introduced Crush (Brian Adams).

Demolition were a dominating tag team in their prime, becoming three-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Reminiscent of the Road Warriors and iconic rock band KISS, they wore studded leather outfits and face paint. Their first reign as champions lasted over 400 days, defeating Strike Force. Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson beat them for the titles but Demolition quickly regained them.

Eadie suffered a health scare that was life-altering and possibly career ending. That’s where Crush comes in, though Eadie says the company assured him he would be transitioned to a road agent. He was released in 1991. Darsow continued to wrestle for the WWF under the name Repo Man. He eventually jumped ship to WCW as Blacktop Bully among other gimmick changes. They reunited as a tag team in 2007 for the first time in 16 years and made several appearances together over the years. In 2017, both men retired from in-ring competition.

When is the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17. It’s set to start following WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, March 10, with a pre-sale beginning Monday, March 9. Alongside Demolition and Styles, Stephanie McMahon gets her induction as well. WWE shared news of her inclusion last September.

