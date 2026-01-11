Did Jennifer Lopez Threaten Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes?

A lot of people were understandably upset with Ricky Gervais when he went after some of the biggest names in entertainment at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards. Then they decided to invite him back in 2011 to upset even more people. Following the comedian’s second stint hosting the show that year, Harvey Weinstein, who was still in Hollywood’s good graces then, joked, “Ricky Gervais will not make it out of town tonight. There are seven people that we’ve hired to kill him, and deservedly so.” The disgraced producer’s comments made the rounds a little bit, but it was Jennifer Lopez who made headlines afterward for supposedly threatening the comedian backstage.

Gervais made a joke about Lopez at that night’s ceremony, but it was relatively tame compared to the stuff that he had to say about pretty much everyone else. “She’s just Jenny from the block,” the comedian began. “If the block in question is that one on Rodeo Drive between Cartier and Prada.” That hardly seems like something to threaten a person over, though. So what really happened here?

A month after the event, Lopez gave an interview on SiriusXM, where she cleared the air about what her widely reported exchange with Gervais was like. When asked if it was true that she actually threatened him, Lopez laughed it off and said, “Ask him!” She went on to explain that she cursed Gervais out when she first encountered him because she was afraid of what he might say about her. As Lopez sat in the audience watching the comic throw everybody under the bus leading up to that, she figured she was in for some harsh words because of how easy a target she was.

Just before Gervais was about to introduce Lopez and Alec Baldwin, he approached them from behind, and she jumped at the opportunity to confront him. “I will kick your a–, I’m telling you,” she said to him. “I’m from New York, my husband’s from New York, we fight.” Gervais laughed about it, since she clearly wasn’t being serious, and assured Lopez that what he had planned wasn’t anything bad. After she heard the Rodeo Drive joke, she was relieved that she’d gotten off easy, all things considered. Whether or not that was the joke Gervais was planning on telling before he ran into her is anyone’s guess, however.