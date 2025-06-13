Did the Pentagon Make Up UFO Sightings To Hide Secret Government Projects?

For so long, we’ve wondered if we were alone here in this big, cold, dark universe.

Supposed sightings of highly advanced aircraft zipping through our skies gave us hope that maybe one day we would be able to make friends with a celestial neighbor. Or, a lot of those sightings could have been fictionalized by the government to distract from their secret projects.

This idea comes to us in the form of a report, not from some Internet forum board filled with crackpots, but from actual investigative journalists pushing their work in The Wall Street Journal.

According to an investigation by, again, The Wall Street Journal, in a story backed by the recently retired head of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Force, Sean Kirkpatrick, the Pentagon spent years sowing discord and doubt among the American populace by making people think we’ve been visited by aliens. When, in reality, it was all stuff fictionalized by the Pentagon to distract the public from what was really going on.

Did The Pentagon Lie About UFOs?

And the “what was really going on part” is just secret projects developing technology that they wanted to keep secret. Kirkpatrick says he launched an internal investigation and found that the U.S. government fed us strange tales of UFO sightings to throw people off the scent of classified weapons programs.

That glowing orb in the sky wasn’t an extraterrestrial; it was your tax dollars at work. They were being used to distract you while the government built a mobile EMP device that simulated the effects of a nuclear detonation, but without the destructive blast.

Take one 1967 incident at a nuclear missile bunker, for example. A guard saw a “reddish-orange oval” floating near the front gate, and not long after, the base’s nukes mysteriously shut down. If this were a TikTok video, this is where the X-Files theme would play. But the real culprit was an experimental electromagnetic pulse generator that glowed orange when charged.

According to the report, even military brass got fooled by some of these distractions. For decades, new commanders of top-secret Air Force programs were shown a photo of a supposed alien spacecraft and told their mission was to reverse-engineer it. The program, dubbed “Yankee Blue,” wasn’t real. The photo was fake. And many officers didn’t find that out until way later, if ever.

Now, is this report itself a part of a vast disinformation campaign to further muddy the waters, to further blur the line between real and fake, between a legitimate UFO sighting and a government false flag operation? Who knows.

The answer to all of that is probably yes and maybe some no, but also probably more yeses than nos. We’re all going to have to find security in the fact that we’re going to die one day without ever knowing for sure.

But considering how the federal government has spent the past eight years basically screaming at us that aliens are real and that they regularly visit us, and yet we still don’t seem to care about it, I don’t think we’re going to care if we ultimately receive a definitive answer on any of this.

Those big-headed, gray-skinned freaks better start blowing up some landmarks if they want us to truly start caring about them.