Did Travis Scott Smoke a Joint on the Debut Episode of ‘WWE Raw’ on Netflix?

When it was announced that WWE Raw would be moving to Netflix, many wondered if the change would mean that the wrestling organization could get away with more than would on basic cable.

In somewhat of a surprise, it was Travis Scott—not one the WWE stars—who put this to the test by seemingly escorting wrestler Jey Uso to the ring while holding a joint. Billboard reports that during the episode, Scott showed up on the audience concourse with his hardcore champion belt and holding a Cacti drink.

However, in his other hand, Scott seemed to be holding a joint. After he and Uso made their way through the arena down to the ring, Scott offered Uso a hit, which the athlete respectfully declined.

In response, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was grateful that Uso did not take Scott up on his offer. “Everybody should expect to see more things from Travis Scott in a big way,” Levesque said following Raw.

“As it relates to Travis Scott, I’d like to personally thank Jey Uso for just saying, ‘No’ on the entrance,” he continued. “That could’ve gone very different and I’m thankful that it didn’t.”

Billboard noted that they have reached out to Netflix, WWE, and Travis Scott’s reps for comment but, as of this writing, there was no word if the outlet heard back.