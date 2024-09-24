Diddy’s Lawyer Admits There Was ‘A Lot’ of Baby Oil

Apparently, Sean “Diddy” Combs buys his baby oil in bulk at Costco.

A federal raid of the rapper’s home reportedly uncovered “more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil. According to Combs’s lawyer, it was NBD.

“I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,” attorney Marc Agnifilo told The New York Post.

In an unexpected revelation about the case, he continued: “And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer downplays 1K bottles of baby oil, lube allegations at ‘Freak Off’ sex sessions: ‘We can’t get so puritanical’ https://t.co/R4zZt1vhPv pic.twitter.com/nitvDPuktT — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2024

Look, nobody is trying to shame anyone’s sexual activities—or how much baby oil is involved in said activities. It’s more so the alleged sex trafficking that’s concerning the public.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:



“Among other things, Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines. These events, which Combs’ referred to as ‘Freak Offs,’ were elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims.”

Combs was jailed after being arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is pleading not guilty. Though he was denied bail and put on suicide watch, according to Agnifilo, Combs is in “relatively good” spirits.

“He’s just laser-focused, he’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident. We’re going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good,” Agnfilio said.

His lawyer insists Combs is innocent, claiming they have the “defenses to all of the allegations.”