Die Antwoord Lash Out at “Dumb F*cks” Behind ‘CHAPPIE’ Movie, Say They Weren’t Credited for Artwork

Three months after ​taking aim at Suicide Squad director David Ayer​​​ for stealing their aesthetic for his once-hyped blockbuster, South African duo Die Antwoord have accused ​another movie of failing to credit their work.

In an Instagram​ post on Wednesday, Ninja took aim at Chappie , the 2015 sci-fi film starring Dev Patel, Sigourney Weaver, and Hugh Jackman. The duo were involved heavily in the movie which was set in Johannesburg and had Yolandi Visser in a supporting role. Ninja, however, says that he and Visser weren’t credited after they “hand-painted” a “secret lair” seen in the film.

In the post, which you can see below, Ninja makes sure to point out that, as he’s said before, the duo are creating a movie of their own and that there will be “no brakes on.” After their last couple videos, that’s fucking terrifying​. There’s also talk of a “gremlin face” and some “fat fucks.” Here’s the quote in full:

​DIE ANTWOORD’s secret lair in CHAPPIE hand-painted by Ninja and ¥o-landi… dumb fucks ‘forgot’ to credit us… said art direction was by some fat fuck who smiled in our face when neill was around then flipped 2 retard gremlin face when neill was gone… was a few fat fat fucks like dat on set… we gon make our own movie soon wid no brakes on… here cumz fun​

