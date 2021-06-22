Dippin’ Dots CEO Accused of Sending Revenge Porn to his Ex-Girlfriend’s Mom

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The CEO of Dippin’ Dots is being accused of revenge porn, using “private sexual images” of an ex-girlfriend as blackmail, and claiming he was too rich and powerful for her to do anything about it, according to a new lawsuit.

Dippin’ Dots CEO Stephen Scott Fischer also allegedly sent the images of his ex-girlfriend to the woman’s mother and other “third parties” as part of a “relentless and vicious campaign of harassment and retaliation,” the lawsuit claims.

Amanda Brown, a traveling nurse, dated the ice cream exec from early 2019 until late 2020, during which time she claims Fischer “frequently solicited private sexual images” from her, even making them a condition of continued financial support, according to the lawsuit she filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County on June 9.

Then, as their relationship devolved and eventually ended, Fischer allegedly threatened to disseminate those images—sometimes saying he already had.

“On at least one recent occasion, Fischer delivered Amanda’s private sexual image to perhaps the most traumatizing audience imaginable—Amanda’s mother,” the lawsuit alleges. “Fischer has accompanied his cruel behavior with statements, suggestions, or intimations to Amanda that he is too rich or powerful for her to hold him accountable.”

Brown’s now hoping for compensatory and punitive damages to deter Fischer and “those similarly inclined” from harassment, according to her lawsuit. Her complaint further alleges that Fischer had previously “engaged in substantially the same behavior toward prior romantic partners.”

Fischer also allegedly used the legal department of Dippin’ Dots itself in an attempt to intimidate his ex.



“Fischer’s threats and promises to disseminate Amanda’s private sexual images, as well as his statements indicating he had already done so, were frequently accompanied by claims that he had consulted legal counsel for Dippin’ Dots, requests that Amanda contact same counsel in order to negotiate Fischer’s related demands, and assurances that counsel for Dippin’ Dots would make vindication of Amanda’s rights difficult or impossible,” the lawsuit alleges.

It is illegal under Oklahoma law to disseminate private sexual images of another person without consent to harass them, the lawsuit alleges. But Fischer allegedly messaged Brown threatening to do so multiple times. When he told her of a “romantic rendezvous with another woman” in November 2020, for example, and Brown responded by asking if she should tell the woman “you asked for a tit pic from me yesterday,” Fischer allegedly threatened to put a “private sexual image” on Pornhub.

Then, on January 14, he “delivered a private sexual image of Amanda to Amanda’s mother,” the lawsuit alleges.



“I’m sending this out tomorrow,” an accompanying message Fischer sent to Amanda’s mother read, according to the lawsuit. “Then I’m going to file a petition for [the dog]. I asked for a peaceful exit. I said I had a girlfriend and wanted to move on peacefully. I can hurt so much more. Watch.”

An attorney for Fischer, Marci LaBranche, said in a statement to VICE News: “Mr. Fischer is disappointed to have recently been sued by Amanda Brown, a disgruntled ex-girlfriend.”

“Mr. Fischer has much to say about Ms. Brown’s allegations against him, as well as her own bad conduct during their relationship, including physical abuse, unlawfully taking his dog and a luxury car when he ended the relationship, and making outrageous demands for money from Mr. Fischer. However, Mr. Fischer will not try this case in the media. Instead, he will use the proper legal forum and provide these details in his answer and counterclaims to be filed next week.”

Fischer’s attorneys have already filed an emergency motion to seal Brown’s current lawsuit and redact “inflammatory” and “hyperbolic” allegations from any subsequent filing, according to court documents. They have also requested a protective order that would block “all parties” from making similar statements in public filings moving forward.

That motion noted that Fischer filed a lawsuit of his own against Brown in April over allegations that she “absconded” with his car and dog when she moved to Tennessee for a temporary job as a nurse.

Brown’s lawsuit alleges that the car was co-leased and that the dog was jointly cared for as well.