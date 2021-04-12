Dirty Rice Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes, plus overnight soaking

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

9 ounces|255 grams chicken livers

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped yellow onion

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped celery (about 1 rib)

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped green bell pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons brandy

2 teaspoons gumbo filé

4 cups|633 grams cooked long-grain white rice

kosher salt, to taste

cracked black pepper, to taste

½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley



DIRECTIONS

9 ounces|255 grams chicken livers

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped yellow onion

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped celery (about 1 rib)

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped green bell pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons brandy

2 teaspoons gumbo filé

4 cups|633 grams cooked long-grain white rice

kosher salt, to taste

cracked black pepper, to taste

½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley



DIRECTIONS

Soak the chicken livers in the milk overnight in the refrigerator. Remove the chicken livers from the milk, chop finely, and set aside. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic and lightly sauté for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken livers and sauté for 1 minute. Deglaze your pan with the brandy, scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon and cooking for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the gumbo filé and fold in the rice. Season the rice with salt and pepper and cook while tossing, making sure to heat it all the way through. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as needed. Transfer the rice to a serving bowl, garnish with the parsley, and serve. Store leftover dirty rice in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently in a skillet.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.