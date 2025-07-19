Watch 16 of Disneyland’s Rides in First-Person View on Disney Plus

Too far from Disneyland but itching to ride the rides? You’re not too far from your TV. Or a laptop, or a tablet, or a phone. You’re reading this right now on something that’s also capable of streaming TV, aren’t you?

Disney dropped 16 new videos onto its Disney Plus streaming service, shot from the first-person point of view of several of its Disneyland rides. If you’re already a subscriber, great. Log into your account, and you should find them available on the home screen.

Videos by VICE

And if you’re not, you can sign up for a Disney Plus/Hulu bundle for $11 a month or a Disney Plus/Hulu/HBO Max bundle for $17 a month. Look at it this way: It’s a hell of a lot cheaper than lunch at the actual Disneyland.

the closest thing to being there

Highlights are the rides set in the Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Cars universes. Everyone’s, at least, heard of those. Then there’s Jungle Cruise, which has been open since Disneyland’s opening day in 1955.

Kind of cool that a park ride that old has lived long enough to see itself rendered into people’s living rooms. Here’s how Disney describes it:

“Pack your sense of adventure—and your best puns—for a world-famous ride where wisecracking skippers steer past bathing elephants, ancient ruins, and the backside of water. This sail pays tribute to one of Walt’s original attractions, proving that great jokes never age across seven decades of park history.”

Radiator Springs Racers from cars – credit: Disney

The 16 additions that released to Disney Plus on July 17, 2025:

Pirates of the Caribbean

Indiana Jones Adventure

Cars Land

Radiator Springs Racers

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Haunted Mansion

Main Street, U.S.A.

Avengers Campus

Jungle Cruise

Hollywood Land

Incredicoaster

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars

Mickey’s ToonTown

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Soarin’ Around the World

These 16 are in addition to two Star Wars POV ride experiences from the Galaxy’s Edge part of Disneyland that were uploaded on May 4, AKA Star Wars Day. One of these experiences was Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, and the other was an after-hours tour of the area. Both of these are still available to watch on Disney Plus.