Dixon Tops RA’s Top DJs List For the Third Year Running

Resident Advisor have just dropped their list of the top DJs of 2015, and Innervisions man Dixon has topped the list for the third year running. The website themselves cite his “devotion to his craft and fans” as the winning quality that has pushed him into prime position once again this year. The top 100 is a varied affair featuring everyone from Carl Cox to Objekt, Ben UFO, Four Tet and Bicep.

The running order also puts an interesting angle on the issue of female DJs lacking representation in polls of this sort. While DJ Mag have come under fire for being too male heavy, it is worth noting that the RA list only features one woman (Nina Kraviz at 20) in the top 20, despite the list generally being considered a more democratic ranking. It points out the slightly uncomfortable truth that the blame for this oversight can’t simply be placed at the door of publications omitting or ignoring female DJs. Given that RA’s list is chosen by a public vote, it would seem that the lack of women is just as much down to consumer perceptions of female selectors as it is an industry bias.

