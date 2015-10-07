

Image by Noisey / Photo via the Internet

Hey there! Welcome to the internet! On it are many things: One Direction, cats, music, Facebook, celebrities, TMZ—you get the picture. There’s also this guy named Justin Bieber. He is super famous. Anyway, do you want to see his dong?

Videos by VICE

No? You totally don’t have to if you don’t want to. There’s other stuff you can see.

Do you want to see his music video for the hit song “Where R Ü Now”? That’s one option.

Do you want to see him playing acoustic guitar? You can do that!

Do you want to see a picture of Justin Bieber skateboarding? Here ya go!

Do you want to see him crying onstage at the VMAs? Totally a thing!

Do you want to see his butt with stuff photoshopped around it? It’s possible.

Do you want to see a trailer for the new Star Wars movie? Click here, friend.

Do you want to see a bunch of dudes riding scooters around in a choreographed routine to Justin Bieber’s song “What Do You Mean?” You can do that, too.

Do you want to see an outline of his dong? It’s out there!

Do you want to see a completely imagined outline of his dong? That exists too.

Do you want to see Justin Bieber’s dong two years ago? Happy hunting.

Do you want to see YouTube? There’s some good stuff on there

Do you want to see some puppies? Yeah, that’s totally a thing you could do here.

Do you want to see some dank memes of Pepe? Gotcha.

Do you want to see an interesting tutorial about how to fix a broken lawn mower carburetor? Ohhhh yeah!

Do you just want to see Justin Bieber’s dong? OK, sure, whatever. It’s on the internet now or something.

Follow Noisey on Twitter!