[NSFW] Fetish Couture and Surgical Collage Are This Dominatrix’s Mediums

Maidenfed, fetish model, visual artist, and professional dominatrix, lives in a constant state of fear that her Instagram account, a platform that’s become integral to showcasing her prolific creative outpouring, will be deleted by anonymous online admins. It’s happened before, and it very well could happen again: Maidenfed brings her real-life BDSM practice into digital GIFs and original photographic collages that depict her unique form of sadomasochism. Her imagery often incorporates a medical aesthetic that combines surgical tools with outfits and props derived from fetish culture. However varied, each of Maidenfed’s collages almost always includes a picture of herself. Throughout her work, images of bondage juxtapose with historical photographs and traditional depictions of anatomy and surgical procedure. One can’t help but recall the wondrous music videos put out by Marilyn Manson in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Cross, 2017

The twentysomething NYU grad believes that technology and sex are two essential ways she explores the body’s limitations. She describes her practice as lethargic experience, however, a slow form of expression that she uses to confront her insecurities and combat the solipsistic feelings she says she is constantly afflicted with. In addition to her work as a visual artist, Maidenfed blogs and writes poetry in the form of rap songs wherein she describes murder-mystery porno scenes.

Intertwined, 2017

Maidenfed is one of 28 emerging female artists working to construct a contemporary concept of the female gaze in NSFW: Female Gaze, an ongoing show co-curated by Creators and the Museum of Sex. In a recent interview with Creators, Maidenfed explains the thorny position of a woman working online: “It definitely affects me when people really just want to see a naked picture. When something that you’ve put a lot of time into that isn’t just scandalous doesn’t get the same reception.” Check out the full interview below:

For more of Maidenfed’s work, visit her website. Find information about our new show at The Museum of Sex, NSFW: The Female Gaze, here and here.

