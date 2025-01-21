Donald Trump’s Inauguration: A Collection of Awkward Moments

If you watched Donald Trump’s inauguration, you probably caught quite a few sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes hilarious, all undeniably awkward moments.

But in case you missed it, we could all use some comedic relief on this “Blue Monday” (or the third Monday in January, aka the saddest day of the year). Here’s a collection of the most uncomfortable inauguration moments.

Videos by VICE

Barron Trump Completely Dissociating While Elon Musk Is…Being Himself

Barron Trump does not seem impressed by his father’s words, but Elon Musk has enough enthusiasm for 10 men. After the oath of office, Barron also shook hands with now-former President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, while his parents opted against it.

Carrie Underwood Singing A Cappella After Waiting in Awkward Silence

After an excruciatingly awkward moment of silence waiting for her music, Underwood realizes she has no choice but to sing a cappella, requesting others join in. I will say, she still nailed it.

Melania’s Hat Shielding Her From Her Husband’s Kiss

Trump went in for a celebratory kiss with his wife but was rejected by her protruding hat. Their facial expressions never cease to make me laugh, with Trump seemingly accepting defeat and Melania wearing a smirk. It almost looked intentional.

Mark Zuckerberg Glancing Down Lauren Sánchez’s Shirt Every Two Seconds

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez got some backlash for her fashion choices, to which I say let a girl wear what she wants. Zuckerberg, however, seemed to have trouble focusing his eyes while standing next to her. Dude didn’t even try to hide his glances down her shirt. Did he forget this was being filmed?

Elon Musk Making a Very Questionable Gesture…

It’s clear that Musk was a little…excited and passionate at Trump’s inauguration, yelling in victory with childlike energy. But at one point, he gave what many believe to be a certain kind of concerning salute. (You know the one.)

The billionaire has since accused his critics of using “dirty tricks” to attack him. I don’t even really know what to say about this…