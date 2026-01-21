Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Gets Free Switch Update and Switch 2 Upgrade

Nintendo is continuing its current string of game updates and improvements with a surprise free upgrade for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Full Patch Notes

A free update is rolling into #DonkeyKong Country Returns HD!



Swing into action as Dixie Kong in both single-player and two-player local co-op, and race through high-speed versions of each level in Turbo Attack. Plus, players on #NintendoSwitch2 can enjoy enhanced resolution,… pic.twitter.com/k66mpkhaOC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2026

A new update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is jam-packed with performance improvements for players to enjoy. In addition to those optimizations, the update also adds the ability to play as Dixie Kong.

During single player sessions, users are able to swap between the playable characters like usual. If a two-player session is happening, then the second player can switch between Diddy and Dixie.

The following updates apply to both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch version of the game:

You can now play as Dixie Kong. Her action when jumping is different from when Diddy Kong jumps. When playing alone, as you grab a barrel, you can switch between either Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong as the character that appears. When playing with two people, P2 can switch between Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong by pressing the stick (the L Stick in the case of playing with both Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con controllers) on the world map.

A Turbo Attack mode where you can race through the stage at high speed has been added. If you clear the course once, it will appear at the same time as the Time Attack mode. If you can clear it within the time limit, you will acquire a turbo medal.

Now supports Brazilian Portuguese language. You can switch the language in the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”

Several other issues have been addressed and image quality enhancements have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

Now supports “GameShare (Local User).” You can select “GameShare (Local User)” from “2 Players” on the game start screen or the menu screen of the world map.

Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

The loading time is now shorter.

The additional of GameShare support for this title is a nice boon for multiple Switch households. This will allow players who own the game to locally play co-op with a friend on a a different Switch, even if the other user doesn’t own a separate copy of the game.

This is a free upgrade on the Switch 2 and is not a full, paid Switch 2 Edition. That means that all players who already own the game and a Switch 2 can simply hop on and download the patch to start enjoying the new optimizations today.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is available now for Switch and Switch 2.